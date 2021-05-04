A Parke County man was injured Sunday in an off-road vehicle accident at Interlake State Recreation Area in Warrick County.
Indiana Conservation Officers said Steve Redman, 54, of Rockville, was riding a dirt bike about 2:30 p.m. when he struck a tree and sustained a severe lower body injury.
Redman was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for treatment of injuries. Redman was wearing safety gear at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.