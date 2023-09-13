Parke County is one of 86 recipients of funding to help strengthen communities’ efforts to support the learning and development of infants and toddlers in Indiana, according to a news release from Early Learning Indiana.
The organization announced the recipients Thursday who will benefit from funds through the Early Years Initiative, a competitive grant program.
Through more than $31 million in grants of up to $500,000 each, the 86 organizations will work to maximize the critical period of growth and brain development in very young children during their first three years of life.
The awarded projects and programs are designed to help Hoosier families support the cognitive, social-emotional and physical well being of infants and toddlers. Funding will support the development of more than 1,500 new infant and toddler seats in high-quality child care settings in communities facing the most critical need for early child education services.
All 86 organizations will serve families in low-income households; 69% of grantees will serve members of communities of color; and 63% will serve multi-language learners.
ELI launched the initiative in March 2023 with support from a $50 million grant from Lilly Endowment.
The Early Years Initiative is a three-year effort. Early Learning Indiana will share details about additional funding opportunities and other efforts of the initiative in early 2024.
A full list of recipients is at EarlyYearsInitiative.org.
