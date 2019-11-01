Parke County teen sentenced for shooting brother

A Parke County teenager who shot his brother in the face last year has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
However, six years of 17-year-old Zachary McCleery's sentence was suspended to probation, and McCleery has another 18 months to serve on home detention with electronic monitoring.
On Tuesday in Parke Circuit Court, McCleery pleaded guilty to aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony. The original charge of attempted murder was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. McCleery was also ordered not to possess firearms or other deadly weapons.
McCleery was 16 when he was arrested at his home near Carbon on Sept. 4, 2018, after police said he shot his brother, Charles D. McCleery, 31, in the face.
Zachary McCleery's case was waived to adult court, and he faced up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the Level 1 felony attempted murder charge.
According to one witness in a probable cause affidavit Zachary McCleery had pointed a gun several times at his brother, who had been taunting him.
Charles McCleery was hospitalized for treatment after the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.