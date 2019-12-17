 A Rockville man was arrested for driving while intoxicated-refusal after his truck slid off U.S. 36 near Billie Creek on U.S. 36 in Parke County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the slide-off at 7:17 p.m. Sunday after Mark Wallen, 61, reported he could not remove his foot from the brake or his truck would travel down a steep embankment. Officers anchored the truck to another vehicle to get Wallen out of the truck.

Deputies detected the odor of alcohol on Wallen's breath and administered a field sobriety test. He was taken to the Parke County Jail for more testing, and was booked in upon refusing the test.

 

