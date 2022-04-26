A school custodian in Parke County faces a theft charge as the result of an investigation at Parke Heritage Middle School.
Clara Comer, 54, of Marshall, was arrested Monday and was booked into the Parke County Jail.
According to the Parke County Sheriff's Department, a school resource deputy began an investigation last week into a report of stolen air pods belonging to a student at the school.
The deputy reported finding the stolen items at Comer's residence on Monday.
