Parke County businesses will benefit from a second round of COVID-19 relief handed down by the state in the form of a $250,000 loan, the state announced Thursday morning.
The county was awarded the loan to create low-to-moderate income revolving loans aimed at helping business owners or employers with a concentration of low-to-moderate income families and individuals retain jobs.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the grant Thursday as part of Indiana’s continuing effort address the economic impact of COVID-19.
Parke County was one of 42 rural communities and counties to receive a portion of the more than $10 million awarded in this second round of relief aid.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our Hoosier economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis,” Crouch said. “This funding will help Hoosier small businesses continue to recover and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”
Funding for the COVID-19 relief funding is derived from Indiana’s CARES Act allocation. The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.