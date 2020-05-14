Parke County races include commissioner, council at-large

The primary races for commissioner and council at-large are the focus for the June 2 election in Parke County.
The Republican ballot features five candidates for the three at-large seats on the Parke County Council, in addition to one candidate each for commissioner, treasurer and recorder.
Republican incumbents J.B. Butler, John Pratt and Thomas Stambaugh are seeking re-election to the county council, the county’s fiscal oversight body. Also on the Republican primary ballot for the at-large seats are Kirsten Chobanov-Redman and Cameron Martin.
The Democratic ballot for the three at-large council seats features three candidates who will advance to the fall general election. They are Anthony J. McClain, Jerry Mullis Jr. and Alice Swaim.
In the county commissioner’s race, two candidates – Sutton Doty and Richard Thompson – are seeking the Democratic nod to challenge for the District 1 commissioner seat in the fall general election. Republican incumbent Dan R. Collom is alone on the ballot in seeking re-election as commissioner in District 1.
Current county Treasurer Kim Shorter is unopposed on the Republican ballot as she seeks re-election.
Current county Recorder Mary Alice Gregg is unopposed on the Republican ballot in her re-election bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.