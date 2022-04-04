Police in Parke County are seeking a small red pickup truck that drove into the side of a building in Rosedale about 9:28 p.m. Sunday.
Sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash at the Dollar General Store. The truck is described as having white two-tone on the sides, and a missing rear window with plastic over it.
The building received moderate damage, police said.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the sheriff's department at 765-569-5122.
