A Montezuma woman was taken to the Clinton hospital after a Wednesday accident in Parke County.
Sheriff's deputies said Karen Wigley, 58, was driving south in a 2002 Ford Focus when the car went off the road and struck a tree.
Police said Wigley suffered a medical issue while driving, causing her to lose control of the car. She was taken to Union Hospital of Clinton for the medical problem. There were no injures due to the crash, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.