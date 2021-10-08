The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival had been running every autumn since its beginnings in 1957 and has been Indiana’s largest festival, drawing an estimated 2 million people a year throughout the county.
Last year unceremoniously changed that, when the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regular attendees were torn up that a cherished part of their fall schedule had been disrupted, but they were equally jazzed to be attending opening day of Bridgeton’s portion of the festival on Friday.
“It’s one of my fall traditions, and I missed it,” Edna Tilly of Indianapolis opined. “I’m glad to be here this year.” Tilly said she enjoys making new friends at the festival every year.
Jan Allen, one of Tilly’s new friends, agreed. “Very sad -- broken hearts,” said Allen, a Crawfordsville resident who has been attending for 28 years.
The void “was devastating to a lot of people,” said Mike Rowe, owner of the Bridgeton Mill, the oldest continually operating mill in the Midwest. “It was scary, it was very scary because we just didn’t know. I have friends who this is a big part of their income and they were just devastated. A few people went out of business.”
Friday’s turnout, however, represented a heartening turnaround.
“The first Friday usually starts out pretty slow, but we’ve started out with a bang,” Rowe said.
Dave Hulse of Paxton, Illinois, attending with Donna Hustedt, said missing last year’s festival was just another disappointment in a string of them in 2020. “Along with everything else that was canceled, that was just one more thing,” he said. But its return seemed to have resulted in a renewed vigor among attendees. “This year, the crowd seems bigger than what we’re used to,” he said.
Martin Wimberly of Odin, Illinois, who made the three-hour drive to attend with his wife Jody, concurred. “They were starved last year because they couldn’t come out, so they’re all out in force this year,” he said. “It just makes sense. It’s great to get out and see the sights.”
Parke County has 31 covered bridges, a considerable number but one dwarfed during the festival by the number of booths and stands offering all manner of goods and foods. Everything from vintage gas pumps to electronics equipment, from Amish fine-crafted furniture to Batmobiles for kids to pedal, were being peddled. A helicopter offering patrons rides seemed to constantly buzz over the area. And there were probably enough funnel cakes and Kettle Korn for every man, woman and child in the area.
Many attendees declared that the food on offer was their favorite draw. Tilly was enjoying a pork tenderloin sandwich, but said that she also comes to buy olive oil, adding that other wares are never out of the question: “We look around and see the things that we might like to have but we shouldn’t buy. Some days we keep on going, and some days, we fall to temptation.”
Sheldon McDonald of Brazil said that in addition to the food -- sirloin tips and potatoes are his favorite -- he enjoys taking in all the crafts. “I got a guy who makes knives -- I usually get a knife off of him,” he said. He generally attends on the festival’s first and last days, hitting Bridgeton and then heading over to Mansfield.
Jody Wimberly said seeing the bridges themselves are what justifies her three-hour drive. “I’ve seen several in the past, because I have a cousin in Terre Haute and she’s taken me to several,” she said. “We love it -- it’s a beautiful day.”
Allen, the 28-year festival veteran, did have a suggestion on how it could be improved: “They need to have a shuttle service for older people.”
Rowe, the mill’s 14th owner since it was established in 1823, said that last year’s shutdown ironically proved to be a boon for his flour sales. “Because like a grocery store, I could be open, a lot of people came to the festival and we had super business,” he said. “Up through Christmas, we were still rolling pretty strong with the wheat.”
He had a particularly busy summer this year, with calls coming in for flour beginning in early March before he had reopened his mill. “They said, ‘This is California. The grocery stores out here don’t have any flour.’” He thought that pandemic shortages were just limited to toilet paper, but visits to Terre Haute grocery stores confirmed that flour was in precious short supply. “My wife said, ‘You better get started.’”
Business, he said, is “borderline too good.”
Based on Friday’s turnout, it seems as though a lot of festival vendors will be reporting the same thing.
