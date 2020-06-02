Parke County chooses its commission, council contenders

In Parke County, voters had contested primary races for commissioner on the Democratic ballot and council at-large on the Republican ballot.
In the county commissioner’s District 1 race, Sutton M. Doty defeated Richard Thompson by a vote of 332 to 327; Doty received 50.4 percent of the vote, and Thompson, 49.6 percent.
Republican incumbent Dan R. Collom is alone on the ballot in seeking re-election as commissioner in District 1.
The Republican ballot featured five candidates for the three at-large seats on the Parke County Council.
The top three vote-getters were J.B. Butler, 1,312 votes; John Pratt, 1,243 and Cameron Martin, 1,079. Butler and Pratt are incumbents. Thomas Stambaugh (an incumbent) received 1,073 votes, and Kirsten Chobanov-Redman, 838.
The Democratic ballot for the three at-large council seats features three candidates who will advance to the fall general election. They are Anthony J. McClain, Jerry Mullis Jr. and Alice Swaim.
Current county Treasurer Kim Shorter was unopposed on the Republican ballot as she seeks re-election.
Current county Recorder Mary Alice Greggwas unopposed on the Republican ballot in her re-election bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.