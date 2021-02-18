Parke County, in a partnership with Child-Adult Resource Services Inc., has been awarded $200,000 to create virtual educational classes.
Additionally, the partnership will purchase 60 tablets and 15 smart TVs for a device lending library to facilitate access to the virtual education programming as well as natural support networks.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch this week announced 11 communities that have partnered with non-profits will receive more than $1.63 million in federal funding through the new Community Connections for People with Disabilities (CCPWD) grant program.
This opportunity is being offered through a partnership between the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Indiana Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services.
