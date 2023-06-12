The Parke County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help locating a child neglect suspect.
Sought is Dell G. Briskell, 42, of Rockville. He is charged in a warrant with two counts of felony neglect of a dependent, the sheriff's department said in a news release.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the sheriff's office at 765-569-5413.
Deputies were dispatched June 8 to Rockville Lake Park on a report of two juveniles left at the park for several days.
Deputies determined that at least one of the juveniles had been left at the park for four days without adequate food, water or means of support. The other had been left for more than a day, police said.
Rockville police and the Indiana Department of Childrens' Service assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.