Parke County author to sign books in Clay City

An award-winning Parke County writer and photographer will host a book signing in Clay City next month.
Mike Lunsford will have a meet-and-greet at the R.E.I.N Center Community Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. The library is at 700 Main St., Clay City.
Lunsford will be signing all seven of his books, including his latest, "This Old World" (Shade Tree Press, 2020).
Lunsford writes a regular human interest column, “The Off Season,” and monthly features for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star; he also regularly contributes to Terre Haute Living magazine.
Now retired, Lunsford taught nearly 40 years in Parke County; he is an Indiana State University graduate with degrees in English and American history.
Lunsford’s first book, "The Off Season," was published in 2008. Subsequent books, all available for purchase and signing include "Sidelines: The Basketball Stories of Mike Lunsford" (2009), "A Place Near Home" (2011), "A Windy Hill Almanac" (2013), "The Bridge That Carries You Over" (2015), and "Field Notes and Other Stories" (2017).
For more information, visit www.mikelunsford.com.
