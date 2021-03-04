Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner today announced 18 communities and nonprofit organizations will receive a combined $29.6 million for 70 miles of new trail development as a part of the second round of the Next Level Trails program.

Those project grants include $5 million for the Parke Community Rail Trail, extending from the Rockville Depot to the Vigo County line by the Parke Trails Alliance. Also, $554,241 was awarded for the Griffin Bike Park for 14.5 miles of natural surface trail.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Combined with the 17 projects announced as part of the first round in May 2019, the Next Level Trails program has awarded $54.3 million in funding for more than 112 miles of trail throughout Indiana.

“Trails have been an important resource for Hoosiers’ physical and mental well-being throughout the pandemic,” Holcomb said. “These projects are a transformational investment in quality of life for communities across our state and a valuable tool for economic and tourism development. We are creating important connections that take us one step closer to becoming the most trail-friendly state in the country.”

Next Level Trails is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. The $90 million grant program is divided into two components: a $70 million fund for regional projects and a $20 million fund for local projects. A total of $30 million was available for the second round, $25 million for regional projects and $5 million for local projects. The increased interest in outdoor recreation Indiana residents displayed during the pandemic further demonstrates the need for such projects.

“Hoosiers visited trails and parks this past year in unprecedented numbers,” Bortner said. “Demand for trails has never been higher, and we are excited to partner with local governments and non-profits to build these important community assets.”

The grants awarded in the second round include 10 regional projects and eight local projects.

DNR received second-round applications for 62 projects in 36 counties, requesting a total of more than $93 million for more than 158 proposed miles of hiking, biking and riding trails. This total included 20 new applications and 42 returning applications from the first round. The DNR reviewed the applications for eligibility, and a multi-agency committee evaluated the proposals based on the Next Level Trails program objectives.

In addition to the $29.6 million awarded through Next Level Trails, the 18 second-round grant recipients contributed $21.9 million in matching value, resulting in a $51.5 million total investment in trails. The program requires a minimum 20% project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value, and in-kind donations of materials and labor.

The Parke trail adds a total of 9.87 miles of trail between the Rockville Depot and the Vigo County line, south of Rosedale. The project will use portions of the former Vandalia Railroad abandoned by Penn Central. The new trail will connect to a 0.56-mile segment of existing trail in Rosedale.

Also, Parke's project includes construction of a new bridge spanning Bridgeton Road in Rockville, relocating a 175-foot Whipple truss bridge to cross Little Raccoon Creek northeast of Jessup, the refurbishment of two timber pile railroad bridges, and installing trailhead facilities in Catlin, Jessup, and Rosedale. A portion of the route near Jessup includes equestrian-use side path. An extensive list of partners includes the Parke County Community Foundation, Parke County Commissioners, Parke County REMC, Duke Energy, the Thirty-Six Saloon, and numerous individual contributors.

The Griffin trail adds 14.5 miles of natural-surface trail to Griffin Bike Park, including a connection to camping facilities at nearby Fowler Park and 4.5 miles of adaptive mountain bike trail designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities. The project also includes several miles of single-track mountain bike trails for intermediate to expert riders as well as trailhead facilities with drinking water and restrooms. An extensive list of partners includes Union Health, MacAllister Machinery, NIPSCO, Sunrise Coal, and numerous additional corporate and individual contributors.

Next Level Trails is part of Holcomb's $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.

Holcomb and the DNR also announced details of the third round of Next Level Trails. A total of $35 million will be available, including $25 million for regional projects and $10 million for local projects. Applications will be accepted starting Nov. 1 and are due to the DNR by Dec. 1. DNR will announce details for an applicant workshop webinar later this year.