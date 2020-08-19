Terre Haute Park Board on Wednesday voted in favor of a new golf cart lease for the city’s Hulman Links and Rea Park golf courses.
The five-year, $637,000 lease contract was awarded to E-Z-GO and begins next year.
Eddie Bird, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department director, said the department’s decision to limit one person to a cart so far during COVID-19 has taken its toll on the courses’ carts.
He said Hulman Links will get an upgraded cart as compared to Rea Park, as the department anticipates increased traffic at Hulman once the Rocksino is built on nearby State Road 46.
The board approved the lease 3-0.
The board also approved its 2021 fee schedule. Department staff recommended, and the board eventually approved, keeping the fees for park services and rentals the same as 2020.
With so many cancellations and postponements this year due to COVID-19, the board agreed keeping the fees the same for next year was the most fair thing to do.
