Paris woman to receive high school diploma at age 102

On July 7, Paris, Ill. resident Gladys Wright will graduate high school and receive her diploma.
Wright is 102 years old.
She had been slated to graduate in 1936 but became very ill and had to drop out of school.
It was a lifelong regret of hers that she never finished, according to Jeremy Larson, superintendent of schools with Paris Union School District No. 95. Wright, originally from Indiana, now lives in Paris with her daughter.
Wright decided she wanted to go back to school and earn the diploma — and that’s exactly what she did.
“After tracking down her school records ... we were able to admit Gladys to our adult education program and have her complete her missing credits. Gladys finished her coursework this past week,” Larson said.
Larson asked her what she wanted for her graduation, and she told him two things. “First, she wants a graduation cap because she wants to turn the tassel. Secondly, she wanted me to communicate to everyone that she did not receive an honorary diploma because of her age. She earned an actual diploma because of her resilience,” he said.
Born Aug. 23, 1918 during the Spanish flu, Wright grew up in a three-room farmhouse in Clay County, Indiana, the fifth of 11 children. Her father was a former Terre Haute street car conductor; her mother had been orphaned in childhood.
Growing up, she had a close relationship with her grandparents whose farm was across the field. Her grandfather was a Civil War veteran. Her grandmother would live to be 99.
She married Glen Wright in May 1946 after he returned from World War II, and they lived their entire marriage in the same house in Jasonville. Her husband was a mail carrier for many years and they had one daughter, Sandy.
In 2011, she left her home of 65 years and moved to Paris, Ill. to be close to her daughter and grandchildren.
As a teen-ager, Wright had attended Coalmont High School, but in 1936, she developed appendicitis the spring of her senior year and missed completion of her studies and graduation.
“I always thought I’d go back, but it was the Depression and I had gotten a job. It just never happened,” she told Larson.
She mentioned to her family in recent years that she always regretted not going back to get her diploma. The family reached out to Larson to see if it was an option for her to complete high school through the district’s adult education program. Larson contacted the staff of Shakamak High School in Jasonville, Indiana, and they were able to locate Wright’s school records from 84 years prior.
Wright completed classes in English and mathematics to finish her studies. While she enjoyed the math, she admits that she found both classes challenging after being out of school for 85 years. She also joked that she was thankful that she wasn’t required to take a PE class, Larson said.
According to the district’s Facebook page, “Paris 95 is fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Gladys and assist her in reaching her goal of earning a high school diploma. Her story is an inspiration that you are never too old to learn.”
