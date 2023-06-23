Jeremy Larson, superintendent of Paris Union School District 95, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a letter sent to him by Kevin Knoepfel, school board president.
Larson is being placed on leave as the board "investigates the final letter related to the ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) audit, information related to the grand jury subpoena received by the board of education, and the search of your residence by federal agents."
The letter further states that "due to the nature of the findings in the ISBE audit and the subpoena/search, you shall remain on paid administrative leave while an investigation into these matters can be conducted."
While Larson is on paid administrative leave, "It will be your responsibility to provide the board of education and unit office with your contact information in case we need to reach you for any reason," Knoepfel stated.
He also states in the letter that "due to the nature of these allegations, and the uncertainty of the outcome of this matter, you are not to be on school district property or at any school district activity or event without my express written permission."
The letter dated June 21 was obtained by the Tribune-Star through a public records request.
Earlier this month, an Illinois State Board of Education audit and additional monitoring identified $3.24 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries at Paris Union School District 95.
The district is required to provide a corrective action plan no later than June 30 addressing each finding in the final report and to repay the questioned costs and unallowable expenses.
On June 13, the FBI confirmed that its agents were at a Paris, Illinois, residence on Ten Broeck Street “conducting court-authorized activity,” according to an FBI spokesperson.
The home belongs to Jeremy Larson, according to the Edgar County treasurer’s office.
