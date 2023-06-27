The Paris Union School District 95 on Monday announced it will hire a temporary superintendent, Lorraine Bailey, as it responds to a state audit and federal grand jury subpoena.
Earlier this month, an Illinois State Board of Education audit and additional monitoring identified $3.24 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries at the district.
Bailey was formerly the Crestwood School district superintendent in Paris.
Board president Kevin Knoepfel read a statement Monday which said in part, “It is the intent of the board to adopt a temporary superintendent agreement tonight in order to have experienced leadership in place to address the ISBE findings and corrective action plans, and to support the day-to-day operations of the school district."
Superintendent Jeremy Larson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the board “investigates the final letter related to the ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) audit, information related to the grand jury subpoena received by the board of education, and the search of your residence by federal agents," Knoepfel wrote to Larson last week.
Also placed on paid administrative leave is Sally Keller, an administrative assistant.
In his statement, Knoepfel said the board received final findings from the Illinois State Board of Education on June 14 related an audit of the school district
The board was aware prior to then "that issues had been identified by auditors related to the reporting of expenses and compliance with board policies and procedures, and district administrators have been working with auditors for several months to correct the entries."
The district has obtained an extension to July 15 to submit a corrective action plan.
"It is our understanding that no actual funds are missing, but that they were not correctly reported and/or allocated for grant purposes," Knoepfel read in his statement.
The board did receive a federal grand jury subpoena, he said. "While we are working on responding to the subpoena, we note that we do not have to make the subpoena contents publicly available in alignment with existing law. We understand this may be frustrating to the public.”
The board is committed to cooperating fully with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in responding to the subpoena, he said. Jeremy Larson and Sally Keller have been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. "The board cannot comment further on pending personnel matters," he said.
Knoepfel said the district continues to serve over 300 students in summer camps, which will continue as scheduled. While it is summer, the school district continues to operate and work must be done to ensure a smooth transition into the 2023-2024 school term, he said.
The board did take questions from the public during its meeting.
One person attending the meeting asked how the district intended to prevent such problems in the future.
Knoepfel said he could not comment at this time. "We are looking into all of it."
After an executive session, the board again met in an open session and approved an agreement to hire Bailey as temporary superintendent, pending completion of paperwork, background checks and submission of qualifications.
