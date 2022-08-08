Paris teen killed in single-vehicle crash

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.