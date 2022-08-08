Paris teen killed in single-vehicle crash

A Saturday morning single-vehicle accident resulted in the death of Brody F. Sanders, a 16-year-old junior at Paris High School, according to Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.
The accident happened in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris, with 911 dispatchers notified of the accident at 1:33 a.m. Saturday.
The accident occurred when a 2001 Chevy Blazer, occupied by two teenage males, was headed east on Madison Street. The vehicle failed to stop at the intersection with High Street and continued east onto Court Street when the driver lost control.
The vehicle left the south side of the road, struck a fire hydrant, and came to rest back in the roadway, according to the Edgar County coroner.
Sanders was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Paris Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. Saturday. Cause of death is due to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.
The other occupant, 19-year-old Briar Blair of Paris, was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute, where he is in stable condition. The accident remains under investigation by the Paris Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Edgar County Coroner's Office.
