A Paris, Illinois, man is dead after a Tuesday evening shooting that police said stemmed from an argument with a neighbor.
Matthew M. Morgan, 31, died at Horizon Health, Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said.
About 7:30 p.m., several people called 911 to report a man had been shot following an argument, and the shooter remained at the scene, Barrett said in a news release this morning.
Paris Police administered CPR to the victim until medics arrived. Paris Police also arrested the suspect, whose name has not been released.
An autopsy for Morgan is planned today at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Illinois State Police are also involved in the investigation.
