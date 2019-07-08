Heat stroke is the cause of death for a Paris, Illinois, man found unresponsive in his parked auto last week.
David W. Long, 66, was found unresponsive in his car on North Jefferson Street about 1:30 p.m. July 3.
Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said Long was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed Long had been living in the attic of a nearby house with permission of the homeowner. Due to heat estimated at more than 140 degree in the non-air conditioned attic, Long would frequently sit in his car to escape the heat, friends said.
Long was last seen alive on the afternoon of July 2 when a friend spoke to Long as he was sitting in his car attempting to cool down. Long was found the next afternoon still sitting in the car.
