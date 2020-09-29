Paris Community Hospital (Horizon Health) is celebrating a half century of serving Edgar County, Illinois, and surrounding communities.
The hospital first opened its doors Nov. 9, 1970. On the same day this year, the hospital will commemorate its 50-year history of serving the local community.
“Unfortunately, in-person events are not part of our celebration plans this year due to COVID-19. However, we’ve come up with some creative ways to pay tribute to this historic year and give it the attention it deserves,” Erin Frank, marketing manager at Horizon Health, said in a news release.
Ongoing recognitions this year include:
Submit your memories: Visit MyHorizonHealth.org/50years to share notable photos or documents of Paris Community Hospital (Horizon Health) over the years. They will be shared on the hospital’s website and Facebook page. Also, please contact Horizon Health if you have any tangible items of historical significance so that we may follow up accordingly.
Commemorative video: Visit MyHorizonHealth.org/50years to watch a tribute to Paris Community Hospital from its earliest days through today. The 24-minute video includes vintage photos, historical facts, and interviews with long-time employees and local historians.
History displays: This free-standing collection of historical facts and photos is strategically placed throughout Horizon Health’s main campus. Each display, mounted to a pedestal, marks an area of special significance in the organization’s history.
Throwback Thursdays: Visit Horizon Health’s Facebook page for fun facts and vintage photos.
Photo Collage: A large wall mural of photos over the past 50 years is displayed in Horizon Health’s Patient Services area.
50-year calendar: 2020 commemorative calendars are available at the hospital registration desk while supplies last.
Time capsule: A collection of hospital memorabilia will be buried Nov. 9 on the Horizon Health campus,
For more information about Horizon Health’s 50-year celebration, contact Erin Frank at 217-466-4287 or efrank@myhorizonhealth.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.