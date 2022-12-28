On Christmas Day, a fire suppression line broke at Paris High School, causing significant damage to the building, according to a news release provided by school officials.
Despite precautions being taken to prevent such an incident including keeping the building at 65 degrees and conducting regular walk-throughs to check the facilities, the line broke and flooded the school with water, causing damage to flooring, electrical systems and other cables, said Jeremy Larson, superintendent of Paris Union School District No. 95.
Responding individuals were on the scene within 30 minutes of the line breaking and worked alongside ServPro, a company specializing in restoration and clean up, throughout the evening to clean up the site and mitigate any additional losses.
School administrators are currently working with the insurance company, flooring companies, plumbers, electricians, and other experts to clean up the site and repair the damage, Larson stated.
School will resume on Jan. 4 for students as normal, but athletic events will be rescheduled to different locations while the floor is being repaired.
There is no specific timeline for when the repairs will be completed.
Mitigation experts and the flooring company are looking at all options for a restoration of the floor, and various timelines are being discussed to ensure the gym floor is fully restored.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate the efforts of those who worked to quickly address the situation," Larson said.
Those responding included the Paris Fire Department, city of Paris, Jason Gore of Gore Plumbing, Bruce Young of Church Insurance, school maintenance personnel, and administration that came out on Christmas Day to work as a team to ensure the damage was cleaned up.
"We will continue to keep the community updated on the status of the repairs," Larson stated in the release.
