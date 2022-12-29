The Paris High School gym floor will require full replacement due to water damage caused Christmas Day by a burst fire suppression line in the front gym lobby, school officials announced Thursday.
The broken line caused significant damage to the building, including the gym floor, at the Illinois high school.
Despite precautions being taken to prevent such an incident, the line broke and flooded the school.
After a thorough inspection, it was determined that a two-foot wide cut section needed to be taken out around the main gym floor to check for water damage. Upon further inspection, water was found under the vapor barrier beneath the gym floor.
"Despite various drying techniques and mitigation efforts, it has been determined that the gym floor will need to be replaced," according to a news release from the school.
Jeremy Larson, superintendent for Paris Union Union School District 95, said insurance will pay for the damages. "There is no estimate at this time," he said.
The project will take some time and may not be completed until sometime in the summer, he said.
Classes will resume Jan. 4 for students as normal, but athletic events will be rescheduled at different locations while the floor is being repaired.
The school administration is working to locate alternative sites for events such as physical education courses, athletic programs, May Fete, and graduation so that they are not affected.
May Fete is a school dance in the spring.
Coaches will communicate with their teams about any changes to schedules and locations for practices and events.
Also, the athletic director will continue to post weekly schedules on social media and provide updates about any changes to competition schedules.
"Please rest assured that graduation and May Fete will not change in terms of their originally scheduled dates as posted on the school calendar," the release says.
When the incident happened on Christmas, individuals were on the scene within 30 minutes of the line breaking and worked alongside ServPro, a company specializing in restoration and clean up, throughout the evening to clean up the site and mitigate any additional losses.
School administrators are now working with the insurance company, flooring companies, plumbers, electricians and other experts to clean up the site and repair the damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.