Paris gallery to feature River City Art Association pieces

More than 30 works by members of River City Art Association will be featured June 17 through July 15 in the Link Art Gallery at Paris, Illinois.
An opening reception is scheduled 5 to 6:30 p.m. CDT June 17 in the gallery at 132 S. Central Ave. Regular viewing hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The Terre Haute-based artist collective has about 25 members. Mediums include fused glass and clay wall decor; pen, ink, graphite and pastel drawings; oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; etched glass; mixed media; traditional and creative photography; wood carvings and other sculpture.
Participating artists include Edith and Richard Acton, Debra Butler, Dian Der Ohanian Phillips, Lynne Dunnavant, Mary Mayhew, Jan McVay, Elise Spaid-Roberts, Todd Stokes, Sheila K. Ter Meer and Thomas Wright.
For more information on the RCAA membership show in the Link Art Gallery call 217-466-8130 or visit www.linkartgallery.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.