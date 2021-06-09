A two-story addition to the Paris Clinic should be completed this winter, providing additional space for family practice providers and behavioral health services. Construction of the new two-story, 32,000-sqaure-foot addition began last October and will attach to the existing clinic and expand to the west.
"With the addition of many new services and providers, we have outgrown our existing space," said Oliver Smith Horizon Health president and CEO. "The new space will better serve our patients now and into the future."
Horizon Health has been working to improve access to behavioral health over the last few years. The addition of telepsychiatry services, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and development of the Life Center have all added to the availability of behavioral health in Paris and the surrounding communities.
“The addition of HRC and its Living Room program to our campus has been good,” said Lacey Stults, Horizon Health clinic director. “Those services better address the needs of our patients who are in crisis. The services planned for the clinic expansion will be more outpatient based, such as office visits and therapy appointments.”
The expansion will be funded through existing capital and loans that were initiated for other projects, but were not used.
