Paris ag machinery maker to expand

A manufacturer of agricultural grain conveyors will expand its warehouse and remodel is manufacturing facility in Paris, Illinois.

AGCO later this month will begin ground work to construct a new 150,000-square-foot warehouse to improve its operations and improve employee safety.

“A new warehouse will allow us to build and maintain a strategic inventory of high-demand GSI brand material handling equipment, like VersaLoop, Chain Loop and Underbin Chain Conveyors,” Tom Stuthman, AGCO’s general manager for North America Grain and Protein said in a statement.

“The added space will offer flexibility and allow level production of common configurable products throughout a year,” Stuthman said.

Work on the new warehouse, weather permitting, is estimated to take six months, said John Peterson, the company’s marketing communications manager.

The Paris facility currently has 144 employees, with a mix of temporary employees.

“One of the benefits of this is we can get more full-time employees. Our expectation is to create 20 new full-time positions by the end of 2021,” Peterson said. “We are expecting with this we will be able to shift many of those [temporary workers] to full-time positions.”

The exiting facility renovations include moving the shipping operations indoors, and a concrete storm shelter will be constructed.

AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions. AGCO products are sold through five core brands: Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra, supported by Fuse smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, AGCO had net sales of $9 billion in 2019.

