Drew Downs, the parent of a Vigo County School Corp. high school student, strongly objects to a new state law requiring schools to tell parents when students wish to change their name or pronouns.
He also is critical of the process used by Terre Haute South Vigo High School to address the law, which took effect July 1.
Downs has written to the school and the school board about his concerns.
The law, HB 1608, states that a school shall notify in writing at least one parent if a student requests to change their name, pronoun, title or word for identification.
The notification must happen within five days of receiving the student request.
While the original bill required parental consent for such a change, that language was stripped in the final version.
According to Downs, on Monday, with 15 minutes before the end of school, all Terre Haute South Vigo students were removed from their last period and sent to their homerooms.
At that time, their teachers would run through the class list and students could choose to either say “present” or offer “any name they go by” at school.
They were also told that anyone who offered an alternative name would have their parents told about it and that they were doing this because of the new law, Downs said.
The name a school has on file corresponds to a student’s state testing number; it is the name presented when a family enrolls a child in school, according to VCSC.
Downs wrote to the school that he was “deeply troubled by my child’s experience at school this afternoon. While she was already familiar with Indiana House Bill 1608, she was unprepared to be placed in a position to declare her identity in front of a classroom, to a teacher she must work with all semester long, and further, to worry about the experience of dozens of classmates she knows personally and hundreds more she knows are there…”
Some students worried about being “outed” to their parents, said Downs, pastor at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
The law states that parents are to be notified “of a request made by the student.” It does not say that the school is to ask, Downs said.
The process used at the school invaded student privacy, he says. It also “endangered the health of students, introduced new avenues for bullying and isolation, and are compromising the supportive atmosphere of their school.”
The new state law “is gross, mean, and puts an incredibly onerous burden upon every school in the state. And therefore, I don’t blame the schools or the board for the law or the need to comply to it,” he stated.
He does object to how it was implemented at South.
Downs also believes that in response to the law, the school district should have involved parents and students in developing a public, comprehensive plan “that balances the law and student health.”
Katie Shane, VCSC interim director of communications, responded to Downs’ concerns as follows:
“We are aware of the law and have been working on implementation within our schools, which includes communicating with families as it is required within the statute.”
Superintendent Chris Himsel also provided a statement.
“Our school administrators are following a vague state law. It is our intention to work with compassion and privacy as we navigate and comply with these new legal requirements,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.