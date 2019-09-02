Bags and small buckets sitting along the curbs filled up quickly with candy and treats tossed to youngsters and adults along Wabash Avenue during Monday’s annual Labor Day Parade in Terre Haute.
More than 20 labor unions were represented in the parade, which featured hundreds of union members, businesses who depend upon union workers and political candidates who greeted parade watchers along 13th to Fourth streets.
“This is historically one of the bigger if not the biggest Labor Day parade in the state,” said Joseph Etling, chairman of the Democrat Party.
With pleasant temperatures and a light breeze, the parade atmosphere was like a community party as many spectators along the sidewalks called out to parade walkers they knew and supported.
Scott Fisher of Terre Haute was watching the start of the parade with his wife Stephanie and adult daughter Mary before jumping in with his union buddies.
“I’ve been benefiting from the union since I was born,” said Fisher, a member of sheet metal workers Local 20. His father was also a sheet metal worker.
“Being at the Labor Day Parade is natural for us and a family thing for the past 35 years,” Fisher said. “I’ve missed one parade when I was sick in the past 35 years.”
His daughter Mary, who is a teacher, is also a union member.
“When our group gets here we will drop in with them and walk the rest of the way,” Fisher said of his family’s parade watching strategy from about midway along the route. “This way we get to watch the start of the parade.”
Teamwork was the strategy for a group of children sitting along the curb in front of Square Donuts.
Youngsters Riley, Ella and Reese Walker shared and traded candy with others around them as they watched and waved to the passing parade.
“We bring them out every year. They enjoy it,” said Lisa Walker of Terre Haute.
Started by honoring guards from the Terre Haute Police Department and the Terre Haute Fire Department, parade marshal Clyde Kersey recognized many of the spectators as he returned waves from the back of a red Camero.
A retired state representative and retired teacher, Kersey was also the guest speaker for the Labor Day awards event Monday evening at Idle Creek Banquet Center.
The parade continued for more than an hour, taking a brief intermission of about four minutes as a northbound freight train cut through downtown.
Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894 following a railroad boycott led by Terre Haute native and union activist Eugene V. Debs.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.