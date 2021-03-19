“Got vaccinated” stickers as well as drawings and give-aways are among some methods employers are using to encourage workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations, said Nicole Hall, nurse practitioner at Valley Professionals Community Health Center and clinical director Indiana Primary Health Care Association.
Hall, along with four other health officials, were featured panelists in a Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Zoom meeting this week addressing common questions on the virus, as well as questions for the workplace.
Lindsay Stergar, chief operating officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, said while vaccinations have become a politically hot issue, there is no federal or state mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19, just as there are no mandates for annual influenza vaccination. “It is obviously up to each individual employee,” she said.
However, Dr. Darren Brucken, who serves as Vigo County Health commissioner, said there are benefits, especially to industry, for having fully vaccinated employees. For example, if a person working an assembly line tests positive for COVID-19, fully vaccinated co-workers around that person “do not have to quarantine,” which reduces downtime and workforce concerns, he said.
Brucken suggests employers poll workers on how many intend to take a vaccine and if they need assistance in registering online to receive a vaccination. Employers can help educate employees on the benefits of a COVID-19 shot, he said. And the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has single-page flyers employers can hang up in offices or break areas explaining the virus, the science of the vaccination and its benefits, said Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Stergar added that wearing masks, social distancing and washing of hands remains important, even as more people get vaccinated. In addition to slowing the spread of COVID-19, such health practices have drastically reduced influenza, she said. The low number of flu patients has enabled healthcare facilities to concentrate on COVID-19.
The recorded session can be found on the Chamber’s YouTube site at youtube.com/watch?v=KzwxWE4XxvM.
