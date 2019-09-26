A Vigo County Council committee is recommending a 4 percent across the board salary increase for county employees, which includes elected officials.
Exceptions to the increase include part-time prosecutors and employees whose salaries are funded from grants.
“This was the year for the employees. They have waited a long time,” said Councilwoman Vicki Weger, a member of the council’s annual budget committee.
“It took almost all our budget increase,” Weger said.
Last year, county employees received a 1.2 percent salary increase.
The proposed 4 percent increase equates to more than $1.29 million for the county to fund when benefits and additional employees are included.
Those additional employees include one new position in the auditor’s office and six new court positions — three adult probation and three screening officers, of which two positions are funded from grant money.
The proposed budget also includes five new tandem dump trucks under a 5-year lease.
The proposed 4 percent increase for part-time employees equals $1 an hour increase. The committee recommends $12 per hour for part-time employees and $13.25 per hour for part-time correctional and detention officers for the county jail and juvenile center and 911 dispatchers.
And, for the first time, the budget separates part-time building maintenance plumbers and electricians at $26.20 per hour.
The county’s proposed 2020 budget is more than $62.1 million, after more than $2 million was cut from budget requests.
The full Vigo County Council is slated to vote on the 2020 budget, including salaries, at its next regular meeting on Oct. 3 at the Vigo County Annex.
Launch Terre Haute seeks $100,000
In a related matter, Launch Terre Haute is seeking operational funding from the county, as well as the city of Terre Haute.
The non-profit provides co-working space and other assistance to promote entrepreneurship and encourage start-up businesses. It seeks $100,000 from the county and will seek $100,000 from the city of Terre Haute. The organization also lists $15,000 from Indiana State University and $5,000 from the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
“It is economic development” to embrace creative thinking “to start, scale and grow business which results in an economic base increase” as well as attract other like businesses, said Executive Director Shelley Klingerman.
Launch Terre Haute started about five years ago.
“However, the way we started our initiative was different than the way other communities started it. We wanted to get the organization together and start going down the tracks hoping it would provide outcomes that would get city and county support,” Klingerman said.
She said Lafayette, Bloomington and Fishers each started co-working spaces like Launch Terre Haute with a partnership with a city, county and economic development organizations.
Examples she provided include:
• MatchBOX Coworking Studio in Lafayette receives $150,000 for operations from city and $10,000 from Tippecanoe County.
• Dimension Mill in Bloomington, part of the Bloomington Economic Development Corp, received free rent for two years, plus $174,000 for three years of rent costs.
• Launch Fishers received $350,000 a year for five years. Launch Fishers is now sustainable from memberships and sponsorships.
Launch Terre Haute is the first city, outside of Indianapolis, Klingerman said, to receive state funding for gBETA, a free, seven-week accelerator program for early-state companies with local roots. The program is capped at five teams, requiring no fees and no equity. That is a $70,000 value.
“What we need to be prepared to do as a community is surround all of these new start-ups, these new concepts with mentors, with business connections and introductions into our talent pipeline, which is our universities,” Klingerman said.
Launch Terre Haute will then help link capital venture groups to new start-up companies to expand.
Klingerman said the funding would help support programs such as STARTed UP Innovation, encouraging high schools students to work to solve problems to help start-up entrepreneurial companies or non-profits. The program is slated to begin by the end of this year.
Councilman Mike Morris, chair of the budget committee, said the proposed 2020 budget has a line item of $100,000 for community development requested from county commissioners. Of that amount, $25,000 is slated for Launch Terre Haute, the same amount the county provided in 2019.
That community development fund also includes funding for other entities such as $20,000 to the Wabash Valley Fair Association which operates the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds; Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce at $5,000; and $45,000 in nondesignated support.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns, a former member of Launch Terre Haute, said he thought the initial total development amount requested by commissioners was $250,000, but said he would support $100,000.
The committee told Kearns the commissioners would have to return to the full council and seek an appropriation of $100,000 for Launch Terre Haute.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
