A company seeking to expand self-storage units passed its first hurdle Wednesday gaining approval of the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals.
DIY Rentals seeks to construct three 100-foot by 20-foot storage buildings and one 140-foot by 10-foot storage building at 14th and Poplar Streets. The company already has self-storage units directly west of the site.
Th eboard approved setbacks from the center of Poplar and 14th Streets, allowing the buildings to be 55 feet from the centerline of Poplar Street, instead of 60 feet required in the city’s zoning ordinance, and 37 feet from the center line of 14th Street, instead of 40 feet.
Entrance into the self-storage area would be from 14th Street.
The company next goes before the Vigo County Area Plan Commission for a zoning change.
The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday will hear the rezoning petition that allows the use of self storage units. That petition seeks to change the zoning from C-6 strip business to C-5 general central business district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.