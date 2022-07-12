The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday approved a lease access agreement for a geotechnical study on the east side of the Vigo County Industrial Park.
The study, to be done by Cleveland-Ohio based Austin Building and Design Inc., gathers information on soil and rock makeup, often used to determine design of foundations or buildings.
The company "is a site location company ... and would like to have access to the Vigo County Industrial Park II, the east end for the geotech study," Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., told the Redevelopment Commission.
Jeff Lind, attorney for the commission, said the lease is standard for any company that would be considering the property for development.
"We have done these a lot over the years, and if a company doesn't come it doesn't mean that geotech is bad, they are just doing due diligence, so who knows" if a company would determine to move into the industrial park, Witt said after the meeting.
The lease agreement carries $1 million of insurance coverage for any injury, death or property damage during the study
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.