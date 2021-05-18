The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with HWC Engineering not to exceed $255,000 for design and bidding a new pervious pavement parking lot at City Hall.
Pervious pavement is designed to allow percolation or infiltration of storm water through the surface into the soil below, where it is naturally filtered. It will reduce the amount of water that flows into city storm sewers as part of a green infrastructure improvement project, said Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city's engineering department.
HWC Engineering will assist with bidding, construction engineering and observation of the project during construction which covers 4.2 acres. Bids for the project are slated to be open May 25, with the Sanitary Board slated to vote and award a construction contract at its June 1 meeting.
The project is slated to be substantially completed in 150 days, with final completion in 180 days of a construction contract being awarded, said Troy Swan, senior project manager for HWC Engineering.
Work includes demolition and removal of the existing parking lot, installing pervious pavement with pavement markings, installing drywells, yard and curb inlets, storm manholes, construct curbs and sidewalk, along with storm water planters with plantings, and installing site lighting and lawn restoration.
