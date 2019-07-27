Panel of governments stalled out

A 10-member committee formed to discuss major public projects in Terre Haute and Vigo County hasn’t met for more than a year.
The Community Strategic Finance Committee apparently ground to a halt as the county dealt with plans for — and controversy surrounding — a new county jail, according to several current and former elected officials who served on the panel.
Some leaders, however, also pointed to changes in local leadership changes and scheduling challenges.
Controversy over the size, cost and location of the new jail — now pegged at about 500 beds and $60 million and planned for West Honey Creek Drive – was cited. Also cited, county commissioners’ commitment to move with haste on a new jail to resolve a federal class-action lawsuit.
The committee was announced in November 2017 — after two meetings had already taken place. RJL Solutions, a local advocacy and marketing firm, said in a news release it was facilitating the meetings on behalf of county commissioners.
Yet no one from county government attended the next meeting on March 9, 2018, according to City Councilman Karrum Nasser.
Mayor Duke Bennett, Nasser and School Board member Alpa Patel were the only attendees aside from financial consultants, the councilman said.
Jail pressures
“I’m not putting the blame on anybody, but the commissioners’ … focus was on the jail,” Nasser said. “That’s when we realized it wasn’t going to be meaningful unless all the stakeholders were at the meetings,” he said.
County Councilwoman Vicki Weger said, “It was when everything started getting so acrimonious about the jail. I think [commissioners] just kind of threw up their hands.”
Weger also cited complaints by County Councilwoman Lise Spence-Bunnett over a lack of transparency due to the committee’s private meetings.
The panel intentionally was composed in such a way that it did not trigger state open-meeting regulation, and its meetings were not opened to the press or general public.
“We didn’t want it to be controversial,” Weger said.“ [Commissioners] wanted it to be something to calm the waters, and it instantly became a target and everybody started catching a lot of grief over it.”
Spence-Bunnett said, as president of the Vigo County Taxpayers Association at the time, she initially raised questions about how the committee’s results would be made public. But as time progressed, “I don’t know that I was raising concerns but there were concerns being raised.”
She said, “I feel it is a loss to our community that we don’t have any such committee operating. That’s a lack in our planning and a lack in our ability to deal with major issues.”
Commissioner Judy Anderson said she “probably would have to agree” that committee meetings ended because of commissioners’ commitment to the jail project.
“It’s a major issue for us,” she said. “One way or the other we have to solve this problem. We don’t have a choice.”
Anderson said commissioners tried to work with school officials “to try to break … things up so they wouldn’t all be coming at the same time.”
Patel said, “It was a very collaborative approach in the beginning and then I think the jail debate became more heated (among the public) and because of that maybe we didn’t meet anymore. It wasn’t intentional on anybody’s part.”
Turnover, scheduling
A fourth meeting was scheduled but never took place, Nasser said.
He cited turnover among officials on the panel. While the presidency of the city and county councils, board of commissioners and school board changed, elected officials on the committee remained in office until the end of 2018.
Former Vigo County School Superintendent Danny Tanoos retired at mid-year and was succeeded by Rob Haworth.
Bennett termed the first couple of meetings “productive” and said “everyone became better informed.”
But “some local leadership changes occurred and it became a challenge to coordinate schedules due to a variety of obligations so we decided to pause for a while.” he said. “The reason for creating the group is still valid and I suspect we will reconvene at some point when it is appropriate.”
Haworth said he welcomes any opportunity to meet with other local taxing bodies.
The school corporation has a referendum on the fall ballot seeking a property tax increase of .1622 cents per $100 which, if approved, would remain in place for eight years. It is also eyeing a referendum in 2021 to finance renovation or repair of school buildings.
“We would love to demonstrate the situation that we’re in so the other groups have an understanding of the operational issues we’re facing and long term capital projects,” Haworth said.
Rachel Leslie of RJL Solutions said, “The group’s intention, from my perspective, wasn’t to pick winners and losers, but open up communication between the different groups.
“As leadership changed and scheduling became more difficult, the hope was to continue open dialogue without finding designated meeting times and potentially bring the group back together when an opportunity presented itself.”
Re-birth of panel?
Committee members interviewed who are still in office said they are willing to meet again once the jail issue is resolved.
Spence-Bunnett said the pending school referendums make such a committee all the more important.
“All of those things taken together signal to me it’s more critical than ever that we have a collaborative effort for community leaders,” she said. “People are very mindful” of increases in local taxes and fees in recent years and “the topic of collaboration and lack of collaboration is very much on people’s minds.”
Private committee meetings apparently did not violate state law because only one or two members from each elected body were involved.
Nasser said the committee agreed to invite Kevin Christ, associate professor of economics at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, to the planned fourth meeting but no formal invitation was sent.
Christ and Robert Guell, an Indiana State University economics professor, produced a report in 2017 examining what Vigo County taxpayers could afford in the way of new public buildings. Their report led to creation of the Strategic Finance Committee, Nasser confirmed at the time.
Considering high school and jail needs, they recommended keeping the annual local tax burden for projects between $20 million and $25 million.
Financing of the planned jail carries an estimated annual debt service, akin to mortgage payments, of $5.62 million, according to the Oak Brook, Illinois-based accounting firm Crowe.
Christ said Thursday, “I’m not sure what we could add to the community discussion at this point. The momentum of other initiatives, advanced by other community groups and political agencies, seems to be setting the direction for the region.”
Plans for the new jail project, meanwhile, move ahead. The matter is now before the Terre Haute City Council, which has in front of it a rezoning request from the county and next meets on Thursday.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarDave.
