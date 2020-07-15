Panel looks for middle ground in sex ed debate

Hank Irwin, president of the Vigo County school board and a member of the board’s sex education committee, said Wednesday he hopes that “some sort of compromise” can be achieved as the district continues its review of the curriculum, including use of the Creating Positive Relationships program.

The committee was created to address public concern over the sex education curriculum, and in particular, CPR. In recent weeks, the committee conducted three public work sessions, with comment from those who support CPR and others critical of it.

“There has to be some sort of compromise that we can meet in the middle and try to offer something for everybody,” Irwin said. “I don’t know what that is yet.”

CPR supporters say the program is intended to start a conversation with parents, Irwin said, and it “does have value if you have the family structure at home.”

But not all students have that family structure, and the district represents all students, he said.

“What we need to figure out is for the student who doesn’t have somebody to talk to at home, comfortably, how do we service that student?” he said.

Only four members of the public attended the afternoon session at the administration building, and the session was just for board discussion, with no opportunity for public comment.

The committee took no action, and it is currently awaiting an outside review of the VCSC sex education curriculum and CPR.

No school board action is imminent, and no further committee meetings will occur until after it receives results of the outside review, Irwin said.

Also, because of the pandemic, outside speakers will not be entering schools, which also includes those presenting CPR.

Sex education in middle school and high school will continue as part of the district’s regular health curriculum — which now will incorporate a middle school supplement called “teenhealth — healthy relationships + sexuality.”

Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent, said the middle school supplement addresses some of the gaps identified by those critical of CPR, including information about contraceptives and diversity in relationships.

“We are trying to make improvements to address concerns that have come up at the board meetings,” Goeller said.

The outside reviewer is from a list provided by the sex ed committee, said Superintendent Rob Haworth. A second outside review might also take place.

Haworth did not want to reveal the identity of the reviewer until the work is complete “for the sake of their inbox,” he said.

In addition, Haworth recommended adding four community people to the sex ed working committee and use of a facilitator. Currently, the committee consists of school board members Irwin, Rosemarie Scott and Joni Wise.

Wise clarified the school board has never discussed a comprehensive sex education [CSE] program, despite some rumors to the contrary. She said there are “excellent abstinence-based programs” that address concerns raised about CPR; one of those is “Making a Difference.”

“There are lots of good programs our teachers could be teaching,” Wise said. She also has concerns about the volunteers teaching CPR because they are not experts in the content area.

Scott added, “We need for people to stop thinking we are going to have some kind of extreme program, that we are being influenced by national groups. ... It’s such a waste of energy.”

The board has never talked about CSE, Scott said.

After the meeting, Irwin said, “I’m ready to keep moving forward. I look forward to a conclusion to this that is hopefully amicable for everybody.”

Wise believes there has been progress based on “positive conversation and a more firmed-up plan on how to proceed forward.”

