Funds to purchase land for a new county jail and a draft lease agreement between the county and the Vigo County Building Corp. each received a unanimous vote Monday in a committee meeting of the Vigo County Council.
The council’s annual budget committee voted to give a favorable recommendation to the full council when it votes on the issues at its Sept. 9 meeting. The committee is comprised of council members Mike Morris, Jim Mann and Vicki Weger.
A third measure — a proposed resolution pledging local income taxes for the project — was not acted upon until legal matters are tightened up.
Part of the county’s 0.75 percent increase in the local income tax includes two components that would sunset after the new jail is paid off. Those components are a 0.25 percent in a special purpose tax and a 0.20 rate for new correctional and rehabilitative facilities tax.
County Attorney Michael Wright told the budget committee that each of those income taxes were anticipated to be pledged to pay off bonds for the jail. However, the resolution currently states the special purpose tax and then property taxes would serve as a backup for payment, Wright said.
The resolution, Wright said, will be amended to reflect that the two income taxes — totaling 0.45 percent — will be used first as a pledge to pay off bonds, with a property tax backup as a third remedy for payment if needed.
Additionally, Wright said a change in state law on the new correctional and rehabilitative facilities extends that income tax collection to a maximum of 22 years, up from 20 years.
Wright said, after preliminary discussion with the county’s bond counsel, Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg, the county would be entitled to a maximum of 22 years for that tax, even though the county adopted its income tax rate prior to the change in state law as the county has not yet sold bonds for the jail project.
That tax, under state law, would still sunset earlier if the county pays for the jail prior to that time, Wright said.
The special purpose tax, under state law, sunsets after 30 years, or earlier if the jail is paid off, Wright told the committee.
Mann recommended the council wait for the changes before making a decision.
Morris, committee chair, said the budget committee remains in session for the entire month to be able to meet weekly as needed to work on the county’s 2020 budget. Mann asked that public notice be given when the resolution is again to go before the committee.
The committee also voted to recommend appropriation of $510,830 to purchase just over 22 acres of land off of Honey Creek Drive near the Terre Haute’s sanitary waste facility for a new jail. The committee also voted to recommend a draft lease agreement between the county and its building corporation for the new jail.
The Vigo County Building Corporation is a three-member entity. The corporation members are Patrick Ralston, Becky Buse and John Wright. It owns the current county jail and the county courthouse, each leased by the county.
The building corporation allows the county to construct high- cost facilities outside of its constitutional debt limit of 1 percent of assessed value as the Indiana Supreme Court has ruled lease payments are not considered debt, Wright said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
