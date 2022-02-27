“Making Sense of The Labor Shortage,” a panel discussion exploring impacts of the current labor shortage, will be presented from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 in the events area of Indiana State University’s Cunningham Memorial Library.
Taking part in the discussion will be: Marie Reymore, senior instructor of economics at Western Governors University; Thomas Steiger, professor of sociology at ISU; Amanda Muhammad, professor of textiles, apparel and merchandising at ISU; and Kim Fidler, the Indiana State Teachers Association’s Uniserv director for this area.
The public is invited, and refreshments will be served. Free parking will be available in Lot 13, north and east of the library at 510 N. 6-1/2 St. Masks are required for the event.
Among the issues expected to be addressed are: “The Great Resignation,” supply chain issues and how long the labor shortage is expected to last.
The panel discussion is part of the Economics and Ethics workshop series co-sponsored by United Campus Ministries and ISU’s Center for Economic Education.
For more information, contact Katrina Babb of the Center for Economic Education at katrina.babb@indstate.edu.
