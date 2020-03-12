Pandemic, oil war push down gas prices

Lower gas prices in the Wabash Valley are the result of two powerful international events happening simultaneously — the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price war.
Typically, motorists in March start to see higher gasoline prices at the pump as oil refineries switch over to summer blend fuels. That’s not the case this spring.
“It is very unique. It is two things going on a once, with these two big factors of the coronavirus and [an oil] price war going on” at the same time, said Allison Mac, petroleum analyst for Gas Buddy, a Boston-based tech company that operates apps and websites based on real-time fuel prices at more than 150,000 gas stations throughout North America.
Gas prices at many stations in Terre Haute were below $2 on Wednesday. They were $1.79 at Sam’s Club. At retailers such as Casey’s, Phillips 66, Marathon and Sunoco, prices dropped from $1.93 to $1.89.
By Thursday afternoon, prices had dropped again, to $1.77 at Sam’s Club, $1.85 at Casey’s and $1.87 at Thorntons, Sunoco, Marathon and Shell.
Low gas prices “are unique for not just the Midwest, but across the country, and prices will continue to drop,” Mac said. “We are going to see prices even lower, probably another 20 to 30 cents in the next two to three weeks.”
The initial issue pressing gas prices down is the coronavirus pandemic’s downward pressure on demand, Mac said.
“The coronavirus has basically pushed the demand [for oil] down. The big determining factor for gas prices is oil prices,” she said. “You drill the oil and refine it into gasoline that we pump into our cars. When you look at oil and the demand for oil, that demand for oil has dropped worldwide,” Mac said.
“Multiple cities [in China and Italy, for instance] have been locked down because of the coronavirus, so it is economics 101 — supply and demand. The supply continues to be up while the demand decreases day after day,” Mac said. “That effects prices. Oil prices drop and gasoline prices follow.”
Oil prices have almost halved since the start of 2020. Oil prices now hover about $32 a barrel, where prior to the coronavirus, prices were about $70 a barrel.
Another big factor is a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced it would increase its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from 12 million barrels a day.
That was preceded by a breakdown in talks among an alliance of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC producers, with the largest dispute last week between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
“Because of that, supply continues to be a the same level, and the world is continuing to be flooded with oil. And the demand is down, as people are not moving and not driving, which continues to push the prices down,” Mac said.
U.S. drivers can, for the next few weeks, expect “a new norm when it comes to gas prices. There are the pre-coronavirus gas prices and the post-coronavirus gas prices,” Mac said.
Gas prices for Wabash Valley residents and Hoosiers haven’t been below the $2 mark since February 2016.
“I don’t foresee this [oil] price war continuing for the better part of 2020,” Mac said. “But even if prices go up, it won’t be at the same level as the pre-coronavirus prices because it will take a while for countries to be up and running again.”
“I think the impact will be more in terms of weeks instead of days,” Mac said of gas prices.
Motorists reaction
Ron M. Swaner, 79, of Terre Haute filled up his vehicle at Meijer on Terre Haute’s eastside.
“It seems like its been 50 years since it has been below $2,” Swaner said of gas prices. “At least you can go someplace and not worry about getting gas. And lawn mower season is coming up, and I really like cheaper gas for that because gas is always high during the summer,” he said.
Swaner said he gets gas at Meijer as he has the store’s credit card, giving him an additional 10 cents per gallon off the price.
That meant Swaner filled his tank Wednesday for $1.83 per gallon.
With her shopping in Terre Haute completed, Nicole A. Hennecke, 30, of Shelburn Wednesday went to the fuel pump at Sam’s Club on U.S. 41 South.
“I think the prices are great,” Hennecke said. “I can’t remember the last time I saw prices this low. It usually costs about $60 to fill up my tank,” she said of her Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Hennecke paid about half that price on Wednesday. She pumped 17.7 gallons at $1.79 per gallon.
“This is great while it lasts,” she said.
Just after existing Interstate 70, Jessica Sterling of Dayton, Ohio, stopped her pink-colored Ford Mustang at a Marathon station near Margaret Avenue and Third Street in Terre Haute on Wednesday.
“I never thought I would see gas go under $2 ever again,” Sterling said. “It had been about $2.35 a gallon in Ohio. And our governor just last year increased taxes” making the state tax 38.5 cents per gallon.
“I am driving about 600 miles [on Wednesday] so this takes a chunk out of the gas expense. This will really help,” she said as she filled her tank up with gas at $1.79 per gallon.
