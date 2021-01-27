Pandemic complicates annual homeless count

Bundled in a heavy, hooded coat, Danielle Elkins on Wednesday observed as people walked to a Terre Haute soup kitchen, hoping to gather data on homelessness.

“We are just trying to capture a screenshot of the homeless in our region,” said Elkins, director of Bethany House and co-chair of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.

“We are asking people if they are displaced or experiencing homelessness, which [taking a count] is mandated every year to get federal dollars,” Elkins said.

Wednesday was the annual Point-in-Time Count, a national event that surveys homeless people in the community to determine assistance needs. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the surveys to determine federal housing assistance and emergency shelter needs.

The count is aimed at individuals who live outside or in non-habitable situations such as in homes or shelters with no electricity, natural gas or water/sewage.

Elkins stood outside the Light House Mission Conners Center on South 13th Street to interview those who are homeless. She carried forms for Point-in-Time interviews, which ask questions such as where did you sleep on the night of Jan. 27, name, age, ethnicity and gender.

Yet this year, the survey, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also allows an observational study with questions such as was the person alone, what clothes were they wearing, and asks surveyors to estimate gender and age and why they think someone is homeless.

Additionally, the survey is being conducted through Saturday.

And, unlike in years past, there were not special centers set up for homeless people to obtain care packets of clothing and food as part of the count.

“We normally have areas set up within the city [of Terre Haute] in parks, but we had to stop that [due to COVID-19] this year, so we are doing straight point-to-point outreach where we will do direct interaction,” said Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns, who also serves as co-chair of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.

“We have volunteers who underwent online training where there is a focus on how to protect yourself and how to protect the people you are interviewing from COVID-19,” Kearns said.

Kearns on Wednesday said he went to “common areas where we knew that people would be living in their cars.” He also planned to look for homeless people from 19th Street toward and areas along the Wabash River.

While in much smaller numbers, Elkins brought along food and care packets for people who are “really out on the streets,” she said. Those packets usually are distributed in park shelters during the annual count. They contain water, non-perishable food, hygiene products, gloves, hats and socks.

Elkins only spoke to about five people during an hour on Wednesday, gauging their eligibility for the survey. Only one of those fit into the homeless category. The temperature was 27 degrees as Elkins waited, with a slight wind that made the temperature seem colder.

“With it being this cold, it’s harder to find those homeless individuals,” she said. “In the summer time, you can find them in parks, laying on benches and sitting outside gas stations, but we know in this cold they are just looking to stay warm wherever they can.”

Elkins also went to bridges crossing the Wabash River, to parking lots at Walmart on the east and south sides of Terre Haute, to a cleaner’s on Third Street “just because we know people come in there just to get warm from time to time. With McDonald’s not having in-person eating, that space is out now, but that is where some (before the pandemic) could go get a coffee and get warm too,” she said.

She also went to Hawthorn Park, as well as behind Plaza North Shopping Center and to fueling stations along Indiana 46/U.S. 40 looking for the homeless.

Point-in-Time numbers

Indiana is divided into regions for the Point in Time count, and Vigo County is in region 7, along with Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion counties.

A Point-in-Time survey taken on Jan. 22, 2020, shows the region had 218 people who were homeless, which was broken down by age with 192 being over age 24; 11 were age 18 to 24; and 15 were under age 18, according to the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

Elkins, who has been conducting Point-in-Time surveys for the past seven years, said the number is much higher when you add in a summer count conducted by the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.

A community survey conducted in Vigo County in July 2019 classified 566 people as being homeless in Vigo County.

In that study, there were 372 people classified as sheltered homeless, found staying in hotels, shelters, recovery houses or housing programs for people who do not have transitional housing. Those numbers were gained through site visits and telephone calls to administrators in recovery and transitional programs.

And of those considered as unsheltered homeless, 194 people were found living on the street or in non-habitable conditions, such as abandoned homes, vehicles or in recreational vehicles in parks or on vacant lots. Those numbers were gained through one-on-one interactions.

While just a snapshot of a single day, Elkins said the Point-in-Time survey is important as funding from that is helping to establish a new homeless day center, through Reach Services, in the 500 block of South 15th Street.

“It is for heating and cooling. The day center will be for mail, computer access and job leads, as well as laundry and showers,” she said. “When there are extreme temperatures, we can use the space for cots to house people for an evening. It is something we are definitely missing in the community.

“I think it will help the people who fall through the cracks who don’t have an address and cannot get IDs. That can help them move along to apply for housing” as well as employment, Elkins said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.