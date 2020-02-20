Paintball incident gets man two years

A Terre Haute man received a two-year sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness in connection with an August 2018 incident when a motorcyclist was hit by a paintball.
Zakary Maxwell, 21, appeared in Vigo Superior Court 3 where he also pleaded guilty to auto theft in connection with a separate April 2019 incident. Judge Sarah Mullican sentenced Maxwell to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction, to be served concurrently.
Maxwell was given credit for time served in jail awaiting trial, with the remainder of the sentence suspended to formal probation.
In the paintball incident, city police investigated a report by a man who said he had been riding his motorcycle when he thought he was shot by people in another vehicle. The man pulled over because he felt pain in his side and it felt wet. That’s when he discovered he had been hit by a paintball.
Police received other reports of vehicles and buildings being hit by paintballs that night. Officers located a suspect car in which Maxwell was a passenger. He was not criminally charged in connection with the incident until March 2019.
Co-defendant Leigha Hendrix, another passenger in the car, was charged with criminal recklessness and battery resulting in bodily injury in March 2019. She has a jury trial set for July 7 in Division 3.
The plea agreement for Maxwell also resolves the auto theft allegation. A third criminal case was dismissed in the plea agreement.
