A group of about 30 women, many wearing pink shirts of various hues, fluffed carnations and assembled flower arrangements around noon Thursday in preparation for today’s Paint The Town Pink carnation sale.
The event, now in its 31st year, is a fundraiser of the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization.
Proceeds will be used for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured; gasoline cards to get to doctor appointments; free wigs for all women on chemo; and coping kits containing a pink satin pillowcase along with a drainage tube bag, a soft pink pillow and a soft seatbelt cover.
The volunteers — various individuals and groups coming and going throughout the day — worked in a space at the Terre Haute Convention Center. “We ordered 15,000 carnations this year,” said Mary Burns, who serves on the board of the breast cancer survivor group.
Volunteers began their work at 8 a.m. and continued through early evening.
Around noon, the room was filled with buckets of carnations, piles of ferns and baby’s breath and a wide variety of bouquets.
“All the money we earn stays here in the Wabash Valley,” said Burns, a 20-year breast cancer survivor.
“I’ve never had a recurrence, but it was caught early,” she said. “And that’s the important thing.”
For those who experience breast cancer, “You have a whole new outlook on life and friends and family. It’s not a death sentence if it’s caught early,” Burns said.
“That’s why you must get a mammogram every year and watch for lumps in your breast.”
Men can also get breast cancer, she said.
About one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those volunteering included Lynne Nadolny of Clay County, who was making special flower arrangements. Her mom is Coral Cochran, a former VCSC teacher who led the formation of what is now known as the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors.
“I do this to help out,” Nadolny said. “It’s a fundraiser and pays for a lot of mammograms. They actually pay for fuel to get them to the doctor and for wigs for those who need them. I do it because it’s a worthwhile cause.”
Cyd Hunter volunteered as part of the Newcomers Club. Her job Thursday was “fluffing” the carnations to make them fuller. She joined the effort because “I think it’s a worthy cause and I want to support them,” she said.
Coral Cochran praised all the volunteers for their support.
“It’s wonderful. Our community really is a very giving community,” she said. “It seems anything that comes up, people are always willing to help.”
Cochran is also grateful for those who buy the carnations and support the fundraiser.
The dark and light pink carnations are being sold for $1 each (or donations will be accepted). Carnation arrangements in vases, corsages and small carnation bowls will also be available for purchase.
Carnations will be sold at the following locations today:
• WTHI-TV studio — Carnations will be sold in front of the station beginning at 6:30 a.m. until all are sold.
• Carnations also will be sold beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Baesler’s; The Meadows shopping center; Big Lots (North store); Union Hospital Medical Office (Building 8); Haute City Center (main entrance drive thru); First Farmers Bank & Trust (Terre Haute locations); and Torner Center (drive through) inside Deming Park.
• The Villas of Hollybrook will have a drive through available from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
