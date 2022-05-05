Paint the Town Pink carnation sale is Friday

The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization is sponsoring the annual Paint The Town Pink Carnation sale Friday.
Proceeds will be used for mammograms for women who are uninsured and under-insured, gasoline cards to get to doctor appointments, sleeves for lymphedema, free wigs for all women on chemo and a coping kit. The kits contain a pink satin pillowcase along with a drainage tube bag, a soft pink pillow, and a soft seatbelt cover.
Surgeons and oncologists hand these items out, along with literature on coping. Free wigs, turbans, and caps are available at Hope, Hux, Providence and Regional Cancer Centers.
The dark and light pink carnations will be sold for $1.25 each (or donations will be accepted) beginning at 10 a.m. at the following locations:
• WTHI-TV - Carnations will be sold in front of the station beginning at 6:30 a.m. until all are sold.
• Baesler’s, Meadows Shopping Center MCL and Ace Hardware, Big Lots (North Plaza Shopping Center) Union Hospital Lobby, Main Entrance at Haute City Center Shopping Mall, West side of the new Terre Haute Convention Center, First Farmers Bank & Trust at Honey Creek and Indiana 46 locations, and in Brazil, at 1519 East National beginning at 10:00 am until sold out.
Delivery is available for orders $25.00 or more to one location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.