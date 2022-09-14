Pachyderm open house 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday

Vigo County Pachyderm will conduct an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in its new location in the lower level of The Meadows, 2800 Poplar St.
It is located in the far south end of the lower level, beneath ACE Hardware.
Those attending can take the steps, but the shopping center also has an elevator.
Refreshments will be served.
Rick Long, the group's president, said it calls itself a conservative group and not a Republican one because "we are under nobody's control; no political party controls us, even though almost everybody there is a Republican."
In recent years, the group hasn't had a dedicated facility and has met at different restaurants. "We needed a home," Long said.
The group has a board and officers. It also raises funds and donates to not-for-profits.
