Kids in Terre Haute now have a better gym to play in thanks to community generosity, including $50,000 from the NBA.
The grant from the NBA All-Star Legacy Grant Program was announced on Monday by Chances and Services for Youth at their gym at the Booker T. Washington Community Center during a ribbon cutting organized by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The Indiana Chemical Trust matched the $50,000 grant from the NBA. That and other donations brought the amount raised for renovations to about $160,000.
CASY works to provide services for children in the community to grow up in safe and nurturing environment.
“Everything in this gym has been touched somehow with this renovation. From the walls getting painted, the lights being redone, installing bleachers and wall-pads, the floor being sanded, to a brand new scoreboard,” said Brandon Halleck, CASY’s chief operating officer.
Committee members of the NBA All-Star Legacy Project worked together to select 21 youth-serving organizations across Indiana to assist them with funding on brick and mortar projects. Each organization received up to $50,000 toward the effort of their choice.
Out of 182 applicants who applied, CASY was one of the 21 who were selected.
“The location of this park and this facility is so important to the community, but it needed a face-lift, it needed an upgrade,” said Mayor Duke Bennett. “To say that it got one would be an understatement, it looks tremendous. It’s all about the legacy.
“What can we do to leave something better for these kids and the kids that follow them? We appreciate the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Chemical Trust and others who have donated to make this a reality.”
Each of the 21 recipients were able to nominate one member from the class of 2021 that were affiliated with the project for one of the Rising Star grants and utilize these funds to continue their education beyond high school graduation.
Sophie Blyll, a 2021 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, was nominated and received $2,100 to continue her education.
“When we looked at those 21 projects, we had diversity in terms of geography,” said Dianna Boyce associate vice president of digital for Pacers Sports and Entertainment. “We had diversity in project, such as educational-related, STEM related, and playgrounds. We had 21 very different projects.
“We also wanted to make sure there was diversity in the audience we served. We have projects serving little tykes, and then we have projects like this serving all different age groups. What is the same about all of these projects is you’re here working to empower youth, you’re working to instill good values,” Boyce said.
“This project started with a vision,” she said. “We didn’t just want to touch one neighborhood. We didn’t want to be just focused in Indianapolis. We wanted the NB All-Star game to leave a legacy all across the state, and not just with basketball courts.”
The Pacer and its partners are remodeling their arena, Banker’s Life Field House, and making $360 million worth of updates. The three-year project will result in new seating, technology, amenities, and more. The Pacers plan to continue helping youth organizations by continuing to award the Indianapolis NBA All-Star Legacy Grant and the Rising Star grant.
