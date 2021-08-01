Health Connection of Pace Community Action Agency Inc. will be hosting its first tampon/pad drive throughout the month of August to bring awareness and to provide some relief in Pace’s service areas.
Donations of feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads, menstrual cups, and sanitary wipes will be accepted through Aug. 31 Drop off boxes will be at locations including:
• Sullivan County: 1120 N. Section Street, Sullivan
• Vigo County: 501 Hospital Lane, Suite 101, Terre Haute
Feminine hygiene products are not easily accessible or affordable for some women. Health Connection desires to address this issue within the community by collecting donated products and partnering with organizations in the area to get these products to the women who need them. Each clinic will be donating to a different recipient within the county.
Donations in Sullivan County will go to Ruth’s House. Donations in Sullivan County will go to 14th and Chestnut Community Center
For more information, contact Peyton Jones at pjones@pacecaa.org
