Pace recently announced new hours for the coming year.
Pace’s customer service hours of operation for 2023 will be 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays.
Dr. Bertha Proctor, Pace CEO said in a press release, “Research is telling us that many staff in all industries are experiencing burnout which could negatively impact the individual and the customers served. Our new hours will allow staff additional time outside of work for rejuvenation to continue providing excellent customer service.”
Many of Pace's employees will have a four-day workweek to allow for more flexibility.
The new hours will not reduce services, or the number of customers served, the release said. The organization's website and social media sites are available 24/7 with answers to many questions.
Pace offers multiple programs and services to improve the community and encourage self-reliance.
For more information, visit pacecaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.