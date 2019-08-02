PAC forms to support school ballot question

A political action committee, Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools, has been formed to help win approval of a Vigo County School Corp. operations referendum in the fall election.
A statement of organization was filed July 19 with the Vigo County Clerk’s office.
The purpose is “to assist the Vigo County School Corp. win an operational referendum,” according to the document.
VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth serves as chair of the PAC, David Templeton is treasurer and Clark Cowden is custodian of records.
The PAC is independent of the school district.
“We’ve had a few meetings,” Haworth said, one at the church where Cowden is pastor and another at the Launch Terre Haute offices.
Haworth said the group is similar to the PAC formed to help win passage of a casino referendum, also on the Nov. 5 ballot.
The purpose of the PAC is “to advocate for a successful referendum,” Haworth said.
About 25 people have been involved, and about 20 have attended each of the two meetings that have taken place, he said. The PAC has chairs of smaller working groups that will oversee yard signs, send out mailers, register voters and walk the community seeking support.
The PAC also will raise funds, and Haworth said he is in charge of fundraising, with assistance from Rick Burger, Duke Energy’s government and community relations manager for West Central Indiana.
Some school employees also are involved with the Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools PAC.
“We hope to have meetings once a week and then as the election gets closer it will meet more frequently,” Haworth said. PAC meetings must take place outside of school hours.
The PAC also will conduct community meetings to explain the referendum, and Haworth anticipates he’ll do much of the speaking.
While paperwork was filed July 19, the group wanted to stay low key until after the start of school.
“We don’t want it to take away from the start of the school year,” Haworth said. “It’s a special time for families and we want the focus on the children.”
Once school routines are underway, the PAC will announce community meetings and provide more information about the campaign, he said.
In mid-June, Haworth announced that the school district’s cash balance is declining significantly, and he proposed a combination of $4 million in budget cuts and an operating referendum of $7 million to be placed on the ballot this fall.
The operating referendum is being requested in response to costs for safety, health and wellness, the impact of property tax caps on transportation and the loss of revenue due to declining student population. It also would be used to help improve teacher and staff salaries.
If approved, the referendum would increase property taxes for operating expenses by an estimated $7 million per year for eight years.
