Vote YES for Vigo County Schools, a political action committee formed in July to help win approval of a tax increase for schools, raised $23,123, according to a pre-election finance report filed Oct. 17 in Vigo County.
The PAC spent $20,457, leaving it with $2,665 cash on hand. The report covers contributions and expenses from April 13 to Oct. 11.
There were 17 individual listings for contributions; nine contributions from corporations; one donation from a labor union; and one from a PAC.
The lone union donation came from the Building & Construction Trades Council, Terre Haute, which contributed $5,000.
The lone PAC contribution came from the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education with $5,000.
Direct contributions from corporations include:
• Coldwell Bankers Troy Hellman Realtors $1,000.
• Thompson Thrift Development Corp. $1,000.
• Wabash Valley Asphalt $1,000.
• Templeton Coal Co. $500.
Other corporate contributions were in-kind contributions. They include T-Shirts Inc. with $553 for T-shirts; Big Picture Data with $240 for flyers; Sign Shop with $102 for signage; Press Time Graphics with $246 for buttons; and Standout Stickers with $101 for stickers.
Individual contributions include:
• Thomas Yeagley/Alpha Patel of Terre Haute $500.
• Lance and Brianna Gassart of Terre Haute $500.
• James McDonald of Terre Haute $500.
• Diann McKee of Terre Haute $500.
• Brian and Millie Kooistra of Brazil $300.
• Each of the following donated $250: Mike and Karen Goeller of Terre Haute; Richard K. Long of Terre Haute; Rick and Karen Burger of Terre Haute; Henry and Natali Stadler of Terre Haute; David and Jennifer Templeton of Terre Haute.
• Each of the following donated $200: Holly Pies of Terre Haute; Ralph and Donna Wagle of Terre Haute; Tom and Carol Templeton of Terre Haute; Jerome Cass of Terre Haute.
• Janet Brosmer of Terre Haute $150.
• Darlene Hantzis of Terre Haute $130.
• Bart and Debra Colwell of Terre Haute $110.
Expenses
The largest expenses listed by Vote YES for Vigo County Schools were for marketing and mailers. Press Time Graphics was paid $8,192 for printing postcards, mailers and buttons, while Colfax Communicator of Indianapolis was paid $5,855 for marketing.
Next largest expenses were for yard signs with $2,054 to Jewett Printing of Farmersburg and $1,024 to Lori Danielson who ordered T-shirts.
Other expenses listed include Large Ink $945; U.S. Postal Service $935; T Shirts Inc. $553; Big Picture Data $240; Sams Club for parade candy $208; Envisonary for web design $138; Sign Shop $102; Standout Stickers $101.
Vigo County voters gave a thumbs up to an operational referendum this month in the general election that will help fund school safety, health, wellness, transportation and teacher pay while the district responds to its financial challenges.
The referendum passed with 54.1 percent in favor, or 12,773 votes, to 45.9 percent opposed, or 10,839 votes.
The measure will increase property taxes by $7 million per year for eight years, with a tax rate of 16.22 cents per $100 assessed value.
Proposed cuts, coupled with the referendum, were in response to the district’s declining cash balance, which has gone from $33.8 million in 2016 to a projected $13.5 million by the end of this year.
The reasons for the cash balance decline include enrollment loss, which results in revenue loss because state funding follows the student. Also, total state funding has not been keeping up with inflation. In addition, the district in recent years has increased staffing related to safety, health and wellness.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.